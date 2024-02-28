Good Trouble series finale promo: An emotional goodbye

Next week on Freeform you are going to see the Good Trouble series finale arrive — are you emotional already?

We’ve said this before and it’s still very much worth noting: It’s really hard too imagine a world without this show. How can we, all things considered? We are talking here about one that features so many emotional and relatable stories, plus characters who we have come to know and love so much over the years.

Based on the promo that we saw last night for the finale, there are at least a few pieces to the puzzle that feel a little bit more clear. For starters, there is going to be an opportunity coming up to see a little bit more closure when it comes to Mariana and Evan. Meanwhile, there is going to be a LOT of nostalgia. It feels like the days at the Coterie are coming to an end, and that is going to lead to the whole group being a little bit more reflective. The place meant more to them than they ever realized it would, and it is our hope that there are going to be callbacks aplenty.

We recognize that endings are sad, especially since we didn’t learn about this show’s end until pretty recently. However, at the same time we do think there is something quite nice about the idea that we are getting proper closure here, especially since that is not something that we really had with a lot of other shows out there. It’s a celebration to even make it to this point — and also, with this show ending, we are losing the final bit of programming that originated all the way back at ABC Family.

