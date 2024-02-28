Good Trouble season 5 episode 20 spoilers: The series finale

Next week on Good Trouble season 5 episode 20, you are going to see the end of an era — the series finale will be here! This means a chance for emotional moments aplenty, and hopefully happy endings for most of the main characters.

We’ve stated this before but, of course, it is always worth repeating — Mariana in particular is someone we’ve known about ever since The Fosters. We want nothing more than to see her fulfilled personally and professionally and hopefully, this episode will offer that.

Below, you can check out the full Good Trouble season 5 episode 20 synopsis with other insight as to what lies ahead:

The Coterie crew says farewell as everyone takes control of their futures. A final piece of evidence against Silas is revealed as Mariana decides about her future with Evan and Joaquin.

Are we really going to have to wait to the end for clarity on Mariana’s personal life? It feels that way. Obviously, it would have been great to get a season 6, but the reality here remains that Freeform seems to be moving away from at least some of their scripted programming. It’s a great thing that we had four seasons of the show in the first place, and we don’t think that the ending here means that you have to pretend that some of these stories stop here. There is always room to explore more down the road, even if it is something that we never actually get to see on TV.

Hopefully, the finale does end in a way that leaves most satisfied. We do recognize already that there are few things out there anywhere near as hard as sticking the landing on a finale like this.

What do you most want to see moving into Good Trouble season 5 episode 20?

How do you think that the series finale is going to wrap up, and are there any characters in particular you will miss? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

