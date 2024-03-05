Fire Country season 2: Max Thieriot on possible spin-offs

As we get ourselves prepared to see more of Fire Country season 2 on CBS, we recognize that really, it is just setting the stage for so much more.

After all, remember this: There has been plenty of conversation as of late about potential spin-offs set within the world of this show. The one that seems to be moving forward (at least to a backdoor pilot of sorts) is set around the Sheriff’s Department. Morena Baccarin of Firefly fame is poised to star in a project that eventually, could become a separate show. We recognize that there are no guarantees but at the same time, CBS clearly loves the Fire Country brand. We tend to think they would do everything within their power to keep that going.

So what more can be said about extending this universe? Well, in a new interview with Collider, star and executive producer Max Thieriot made it clear that he has been thinking a lot about possible spin-offs here for quite some time:

I was talking about spin-offs in my own head when I was coming up with Fire Country. That’s just my brain. I’m always like, “And then, this can happen. And then, we could have this thing.” I’m always a little ahead of myself in that way, putting the cart before the horse. We all love this world and, for a long time, the producers have always been talking about storylines and characters, and figuring out ways to explore the world and explore the show, and tell a lot of stories in the Fire Country world. I don’t know if there were any specifics, but I’m always trying to figure out ways to do things that are cool and different and how we can keep doing better. I’m super excited to have Morena come on the show and I’m really excited for her character. I think everybody will be really excited to meet her. I honestly couldn’t be more pumped. We’re always working on all sorts of things, and we’ll share those things when we can. We can always do more, and we can always do better. We all just love this world, so we wanna see all the parts of it.

As for Fire Country itself, the biggest things we are hoping for are pretty darn simple — we do want to see Bode eventually released from prison but beyond that, it would also be quite nice to see things work out for him and Gabriela. We know that we’re certainly not giving up hope.

