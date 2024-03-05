The Traitors season 2 finale: Andy Cohen teases reunion

Come Thursday night on Peacock you are going to have a chance to see not just the season 2 finale for The Traitors, but also the reunion after the fact. As you would imagine, this is the sort of special that could prove entertaining, but at the same time, incredibly dramatic and insane. Just think about the sort of show we are talking about here! If there is one thing that we know in general, it is that getting a bunch of reality stars in a room can produce fireworks.

So, what is going to be one of the most anticipated moments of the season? Let’s just say that it has a thing or two to do with Dan Gheesling and Phaedra Parks. The two have not exactly spoken much since the end of the season, and Dan has also been accused by a lot of people by ruining Phaedra’s game by throwing her name out there at roundtable. Our take is this — he made some bad moves, and underestimating Phaedra is one of them. However, at the same time it’s a part of the game. Throwing your fellow Traitors under the bus can be a strategy, at least so long as you aren’t straight-out exposing their identity.

Speaking on his Sirius XM show, reunion host Andy Cohen made it pretty clear (per Deadline) that Dan was nervous leading up to the moment:

“He looked like he had seen a ghost … And I’m telling you, I think he was shaking a little. I said Dan, ‘It is going to be OK.’ Now you will see whether it was OK for Dan because this was the first time Dan and Phaedra [Parks] confronted each other since the show. So you will see how that goes down.”

Who would ever think that Dan, one of the best Big Brother players like this, could be spooked in a reality competition? He came out of retirement to play this game and honestly, we’re not sure he’ll be doing much more reality TV in the near future.

Related – Get a better sense now on The Traitors season 2 finale and what’s to come

What are you most interested in seeing moving into The Traitors season 2 finale and reunion?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







