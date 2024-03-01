The Traitors season 2 episode 11 (finale): Kate’s decision

As we get ourselves prepared to see The Traitors season 2 finale on Peacock next week, Kate faces her hardest choice yet.

Think about it like this — she is the only remaining Traitor after Phaedra’s banishment and with that comes a real challenge. She may be able to take at least one more player out of the game and if that happens, what will she do?

Well, based on where things stand right now, her decision will have a lot to do with Sandra. She can’t murder her, given that she’s trying to convince people that she is the final Traitor. However, Sandra is also onto her, so that creates its own challenge. With this, who can Kate really murder to cover her tracks?

Here’s the irony — the best thing that Kate can probably do right now is take out one of the other Bravo celebrities, whether it be either MJ or Sheree. It may be a betrayal to people she is close to, but it wouldn’t make sense on paper for her to do that! This would be the perfect way to create a little bit of chaos. This whole game could really come down to whether or not Kate or Sandra is the better strategist and social player. For now, we’re putting our money on Sandra since she’s got great bonds and, beyond just that, she has managed to win two separate seasons of Survivor already. She’s shown adept at handling this part of the game.

Of course, what does make things a little bit trickier here is that there are still a lot of people left, and who knows how many winners there could really be? Personally, we do think the odds are higher that the Faithful take it home this time around, and we could see a combination of Trishelle, CT, MJ, Sheree, or Sandra taking home the prize. Three or four of them could still be there at the end! For now, at least it feels possible.

