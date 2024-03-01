The Traitors season 2 episode 11 (finale) preview: Who will win?

As we get ourselves prepared to see The Traitors season 2 episode 11 on Peacock next week, are you adequately prepared for a big-time showdown?

After all, consider the stakes here for a moment — this is the finale, where we could either see a Traitor walk away with the money or a handful of Faithfuls split it among themselves. We have a pretty interesting mixture of six people left including Sandra, CT, Kate, Trishelle, MJ, and Sheree. Of the group, Kate is the only remaining Traitor and there is at least some attention around her already. Sandra is probably the strongest strategic player left, but that doesn’t mean that she will be a Faithful / one of the Faithfuls who takes the grand prize. Isn’t it possible that someone else could take it?

The two people we are probably the most intrigued about right now when it comes to their overall ability to win are CT and Sheree, mostly because they have been so fantastic at being under the radar. Nobody has really gone after either one of them that hard! This is really going to come down now to how cutthroat people become, how soon Kate is targeted, and also if there are any challenges or twists coming that some of the players could leverage to their advantage.

For a few more details, check out the full season 2 episode 11 synopsis below:

With the prize pot in sight for all the players, the last mission takes place on land, air and sea, proving to be the toughest; a staggering end game forces the players to put their trust in each other; either the Traitors or the Faithful will win.

Remember…

In addition to the finale, there is also a reunion coming — just in case you want to see everyone break things down further.

Related – Be sure to get some more discussion on this week’s The Traitors, including the demise of Phaedra and Peter

What do you most want to see moving into The Traitors season 2 episode 11 over on Peacock?

Who are you most rooting for? Share right away in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







