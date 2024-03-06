American Horror Stories season 4 premiere date: March ’24 update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn something more about American Horror Stories season 4 between now and the end of March? There is absolutely a lot to discuss here!

Also, we have our fair share of questions at the same time. Take, for starters, this — do we actually consider what’s coming to be season 4? Or, is it season 3B since “last season” was only four episodes? At present, it is easy to be a little hung up on the terminology; yet, we’re happy to recognize already that there are more episodes coming and beyond that, they are already in production.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more AMERICAN HORROR STORY videos!

So is there a chance we will learn when they are going to premiere anytime soon? Not to be dramatic, but we do have a one-word answer to this at present: “No.” It is hard to imagine that Hulu will get any of this information out there soon, especially American Horror Story: Delicate is going to be the top priority for the immediate future and understandably so. Remember that this is an incredibly successful season and it makes the most sense to lean hard into it.

At this point, signs point to the Horror Stories spin-off coming much later in the year; if we had to wager a guess, there’s a chance that we could learn a little bit more about it when we get around to the summer. That may be a long break between seasons but really, we know that this is the sort of show that can live with that.After all, remember that each episode is its own thing!

Related – Be sure to get some additional updates regarding American Horror Stories now

What do you most want to see when it comes to a possible American Horror Stories season 4?

When do you think we will see them air, and are there any particular franchise stars you want to see? Let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







