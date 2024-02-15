American Horror Stories season 4: Has it been confirmed?

Are we going to be getting an American Horror Stories season 4 over at Hulu? All signs point to yes — though, with that being said, there is certainly some confusion all about designation.

Here is what we can say for now — this past fall, there was a batch of episodes that aired that were technically a “Huluween” event. It was an extremely short run of just four installments, leading to confusion as to whether or not that was to be called a proper season or not. For a lot of this year, meanwhile, there were reports that the spin-off was back in production on more episodes.

So are these episodes being filmed meant to be more of season 3, or a separate season 4? Per a report from Screen Rant, were are more inclined to call them season 4, especially since it seems like the idea here is to have these ready to go once we get around to the fall. There’s a chance that some of these episodes may have actually been meant to film for season 3, but were pushed in the midst of the industry strikes last year.

When the dust settles, we tend to think that the easiest question to wonder is rather simple: Does any of this really matter? It honestly only does if you care a lot about how things are classified. The most important thing is that you are going to have more episodes of the series. There is still something fun about American Horror Stories in terms of unpredictability — sure, it is true that there are some real duds in the mix sometimes, but there are some truly great ones as well. We enjoy the concept of not really being sure what you are going to receive with any particular story.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

