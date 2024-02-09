American Horror Story: Delicate episode 6 return date set

For everyone out there eagerly awaiting something more on American Horror Story: Delicate episode 6 at FX, we have great news!

Today, the folks at the network officially unveiled that on Wednesday, April 4, the second part of the Emma Roberts – Kim Kardashian series is going to arrive. The entire second half of the story has already filmed, so this is mostly a matter now of getting it ready to air.

The bad news? There are only four more episodes to go in this season, and they will unspool one a week leading up to a big finale. We know that at the end of the first part, it turned out that one of Anna’s biggest Oscar rivals mysteriously passed away. What went into that, and was it the work of Siobhan? As of right now, a lot of attention needs to be given to Kardashian’s character, who seems to have had a hand in just about everything in Anna’s career from her roles to also her entire awards campaign. Also, she has been supportive of her efforts to be a mother, but to what end? Things could still end up getting rather crazy…

As for beyond this…

The only thing that we can say is that there are episodes of American Horror Stories that have been in production, but we haven’t heard all that much when it comes to a premiere date for them. Odds are, the Hulu-ween event last October was meant to be a proper season, but was cut off due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes delaying things. For now, let’s just be glad that this show is on the way back and you won’t be stuck waiting for too much longer. We certainly know that there are more seasons of the main show coming down the road, as well…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

