Quantum Leap season 3 renewal: Will we learn about it this month?

Is there any chance that we are going to hear about a Quantum Leap season 3 renewal over the course of March? We absolutely think that the demand for this will end up being through the roof.

In the end, shouldn’t it really be? Let’s just say that there are plenty of reasons as to why we deserve to get more of this show. For starters, this time-travel series is, ironically, one of the most topical out there in terms of this current time. It focuses on a lot of key issues in a positive way, and it does so with a lot of understanding to all parties. Also, it’s just a good time and delivers some consistently great escapism. We would argue that season 2 was even better than season 1, and it grew progressively stronger as it went along.

If you have watched all of season 2, then you know that (spoiler alert!) it set the stage for a really dynamic season 3. Remember that Ben and Addison now have the potential to leap through time together, which could change the directive of their whole mission. While we would like to assume that they would both want to return home at some point, is there less of a sense of urgency now? You could very well argue so.

Let’s get back now to the question we asked earlier in this article — is there a chance that we learn about a renewal this month? Signs point to it being unlikely. While it could happen, the bulk of network shows are often stuck waiting until May to find out their fate. There are exceptions to the rule, but typically they are shows that deliver big numbers and make their decisions no-brainers — take Tracker on CBS, which was officially ordered for more yesterday.

Meanwhile, Quantum Leap is currently a bubble show, meaning that its fate could go either way. What can you do to help its odds? The answer here is simple: Stream past episodes, and convince your friends to do the same!

Related – Read more of what a Quantum Leap season 3 could be about

Do you think we will end up learning about a Quantum Leap season 3 at some point this month?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to also come back for some additional updates soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







