Community movie: Joel McHale gives latest filming update

At this point, it is pretty well-documented that the Community movie is happening at Peacock. It is really just a matter of when.

For most of the past few months, we’ve heard various cast members talk all about the project, including the stumbling blocks that they’ve dealt with on the road to making “six seasons and a movie” into a reality. The biggest one has simply been the shooting schedule of one Donald Glover, who is coming off of Mr. & Mrs. Smith and has easily emerged as the biggest star to come out of the show. Still, he has committed many times to doing the project, and seems to be excited about the story — which resolves to some extent around a college reunion.

Speaking to Deadline about it while promoting the upcoming season of Animal Control, star Joel McHale had the following tongue-in-cheek remark to make about production:

“I really do think it’s happening this year, and probably next week. It’s basically working around Donald’s schedule.”

The one thing that we can say at this point is that the movie is probably going to be doing something that is rather smart, and that is making sure that a lot of cast members are all collectively together in order to ensure that they can do scenes. We don’t want an Arrested Development season 4 situation here! One of the most iconic parts of Community is seeing Jeff Winger and all of his friends / classmates together at the study group table, and 100% that is not something that we want to see change anytime soon.

We honestly hope to see the Community movie on Peacock later this year but honestly, that is a really hard thing to figure out and there are a ton of different variables that go into it. Take, for example, when production wraps and what the streamer’s individual needs are.

Related – See what Donald Glover had to say about the project recently

What are you the most excited to check out regarding the Community movie?

Share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, come back for some other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







