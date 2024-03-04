The Bachelor 8 video: Daisy and Joey Graziadei’s hometown date

Tonight on The Bachelor episode 8, you are going to be seeing all of Joey Graziadei’s hometown dates — so what problems could come with that?

By and large, it is fair to say that this is going to be a tricky series of dates for Joey to navigate, mostly because you are incorporating families into the mix and that creates its own fair share of challenges.

If you head over to the show’s official Instagram, you can see a moment that Daisy is sharing with her family, as she expresses that Joey is a little concerned that she is holding back to some degree. There has been a tentativeness to Daisy the past couple of episodes, but we have not necessarily thought of it as a bad thing. She seems to be the most self-aware of the remaining contestants, mostly in that she realizes that she is on a dating show, one where the lead could end up picking someone else. She clearly does not want to get hurt, and we also think she is actively still trying to figure out just how she feels about him.

Personally, we appreciate that Daisy isn’t willing to jump through the typical “I am starting to fall in love with you” hoops that you see on this show, even if it does not always lead to some of the most dynamic of television all of the time.

As for what else is ahead…

This aforementioned Instagram preview also reminds us fully of just how intimidating Maria’s father can be, as he appears to be one of the most intimidating parents we are going to see this time around. There could be some drama but, beyond that, a little bit of heartbreak. That is fairly standard with this show.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

