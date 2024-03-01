The Bachelor episode 8: Any Joey, hometown date surprises?

When we arrive to The Bachelor episode 8 on ABC Monday night, we know that hometown dates are going to take center stage, as you would expect.

Entering the episode, we know that Joey Graziadei will visit the hometowns of Rachel, Daisy, Kelsey A., and Maria, with three of them presumably making it to overnights. We wish that we could say that the newly-released The Bachelor episode 8 synopsis gives a ton away but ultimately, this could be for any hometown episode of this show:

An excited and anxious Joey makes his way to the hometowns of his four incredible remaining women. It’s a week that could change everything as he meets their families and has important conversations about what the future may hold for each of them.

So is there a way that the series could still surprise us? Well, if that happens, we tend to think that it will come courtesy of a couple of people in Daisy and Maria. Remember that on this past episode of the show, they were two of the women who seemed to have the most doubts out of anyone. Is it possible that one of them opts to leave before or after hometowns?

At this point, we do think that our guard is up on this thanks to one simple thing: We’ve seen a lot of discussion from Joey already about how this is something that he is particularly afraid of. If this happens, it would justify the time spent on it … even if it is not something that we really want to see. Losing Daisy would be an even bigger blow at this point since she has been a longstanding favorite — even if you do not think she gets the final rose, haven’t you felt like she is destined for top three? We could see that…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

