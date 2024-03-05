The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live spoilers: The Dana secret

As we get ourselves prepared to see The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live season 1 episode 3 this weekend, Michonne may have a real challenge. You could almost think of it in some ways as an identity crisis.

In Michonne’s heart, we know who she is; however, in order to survive in her present circumstance, she has to become someone else. To be specific, she has to become “Dana,” someone who wants to just fit in and be a piece to a much larger puzzle. She wants the CRM and/or everyone else think that she would never want to leave. This could keep her safe for now but eventually? We know she doesn’t want to be there. We know that she and Rick have other plans for the future.

Speaking on all of this further to Entertainment Weekly, executive producer Scott M. Gimple offered up what we’d consider to be a simple tease — and also a reminder that Michonne will have serious problems keeping everything here under wraps:

“Michonne exudes a power, a charisma, and a strength that is difficult to hide … And so you can ask her to hide it. She might even try to hide it. I don’t know if she can hide it.”

As we do get further into this season, we are absolutely excited to see what she and Rick figure out when it comes to an escape plan! While the story wasted no time getting these two characters together again, they may take their time with the rest of the story. It does not feel like there is any reason to rush it, especially since there are also a lot of interesting characters there we could take some time to learn about. Why speed through that at all?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

