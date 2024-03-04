The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live: AMC posts free premiere

Days after it posted some of the best ratings on AMC in years, clearly they want more people to be hooked on The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. How else do you explain what the network is doing now?

Today, the powers-that-be over at the zombie franchise decided to post the entirety of the premiere episode “Years” on YouTube — and for free! You can see it at the official The Walking Dead YouTube Channel, with of course a caveat here that it could be taken down at any given moment.

Given that The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is only six episodes long, we do tend to think it is an especially bold move for them to post this episode in its entirety. It is a reminder of the faith that they have in the franchise, and we wonder if this will help to further ensure that we get a season 2 down the road.

We don’t want to say too much about the premiere for The Ones Who Live in the event that you have not seen it already, but we do think that it holds pretty firm to the DNA that you saw with Rick Grimes in the original franchise. With that being said, though Scott M. Gimple does find a way to evolve this character in subtle ways. While this is still a post-apocalyptic drama, at the same time it is also a love story between Andrew Lincoln’s character and Michonne (Danai Gurira).

The full premiere coming online today seems to be, coincidently, the perfect time to allow viewers to check it out. After all, episode 2 is mere minutes from airing on AMC at the time in which we’re writing this.

Related – Get some more discussion on The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live right now, including the show’s performance

What have you thought about the events of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live so far?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some additional updates that you do not want to miss.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







