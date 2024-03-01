The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live post huge AMC ratings

Is there a good chance that The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live season 2 happens over at AMC? Based on the latest ratings, it seems so!

After all, let’s just say this: The Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira drama has managed to pick up some of the strongest total numbers that the cable network has seen in quite some time. According to a report coming in now courtesy of TVLine, the show delivered 3 million viewers when looking at live + 3 data, making it the most-watched premiere for a new AMC series in a whopping six years. Obviously, there was a lot of nostalgia for this show after such a long wait! The first episode also set all-time records for both viewership and customer acquisition over on AMC+, which enables viewers the opportunity to watch a little bit early.

In a statement about the show’s performance, here is what Lincoln and Gurira had to say:

“When we each began this extraordinary journey so many years ago, the most mind-meltingly beautiful moments have always been either with or about the fans. Playing trailers at San Diego Comic-Con, sharing the dark with 6,500 people, we both came to realize this is a story that is a connection between the passionate commitment of our remarkable crews and casts and the greatest fans in fandom.

“Telling this story from behind and in front of the cameras as a team has been a dream (sometimes a fever dream), and to see the response is even better than five pizzas and a wedding ring … We want to take this opportunity to thank those fans from the bottom of our blood-stained hearts. We all did this together. Big, Epic Love, Andrew and Danai.”

While we know that the show has been set up to be a six-episode event, there is nothing that will keep it from coming back for another season in theory. In the end, let’s just see what happens, shall wel?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

