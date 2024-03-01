The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live season 1 episode 2: Hope?

In just a couple of days, you will have a chance to see The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live season 1 episode 2 over on AMC. So what is there to be excited about?

Well, let’s just start things off here by noting the following — the premiere was the story of Rick and with that, it can’t be a shock that we are moving now into the story of Michonne. Danai Gurira’s character will be incredibly important in everything that you see coming up, and that could mean that there are a ton of emotional moments as she tries to find her longtime love.

Unfortunately, in the midst of that search there is going to be a lot of hard news. If you head over to Collider right now, you can see a conversation between Michonne and Nat, a character who seems to be a source of comfort for her in this moment. She wants to still believe that Rick is out there and yet, she is also losing hope. This is a big part of what this season is about right now, as she has to figure out the best way to stay optimistic at a time in which it is really hard to do so. What can she really do?

The good news here is obviously that we know she and Rick find each other eventually but by the time that happens, who knows what else Michonne is set to ensure? There could be a lot of consequences to what happens that she needs to deal with over time, and we do tend to think that a lot of that could be pretty darn difficult and consuming. Then again, seeing her navigate a lot of this can prove to be pretty darn fantastic.

