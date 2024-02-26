The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live episode 2: Michonne’s past

As we get ourselves prepared to see The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live episode 2 on AMC, Michonne should be front and center. After all, doesn’t it make sense for her to be?

Given that so much of the premiere was the story told through the lens of Andrew Lincoln’s character of Rick Grimes, we are now in a spot where the focus is shifting. It is high time for Danai Gurira to have a place in the spotlight, and to also get a story that is wonderfully dramatic. Through much of this episode (titled “Gone”), odds are we will learn much of what she went through leading up to the emotional reunion with Rick — the pivotal moment at the end of the premiere. Given that she somehow found him, it’s easy to imagine that it was a tough road, but one of the most important things in her life.

To get a few more updates now heading into The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live episode 2, go ahead and check out the synopsis below:

Michonne finds unexpected help on her search for Rick.

One of the things that worked the most through a lot of the premiere was the surprising amount of focus and restraint. This is a franchise that is often known for taking the story in these big, epic directions and in some ways, we understand the desire to do that — you’ve got a big budget, after all, and there is this almost-incessant need to “top” every single story that you have taken on over time. However, this is not necessarily what is best for the story! By honing in on just a few characters, you get a better sense of not just who they are, but also the things that matter most to them. Because of all of this, the end product is also substantially better than it would be otherwise.

Related – Check out more thoughts on the premiere episode

What do you most want to see entering The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live episode 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates coming up.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







