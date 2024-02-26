The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live premiere: Rick’s reunion

The premiere of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live on AMC has come and gone, and what it contained has to be considered some of the franchise’s best stuff in years.

From the moment that the network and franchise overseer Scott M. Gimple began the process of splitting up many of these shows into parts, the assumption we had was that we were going to get to see a world that was far more focused in nature. That meant smaller casts, fewer episodes, and more of a singular driving force. This spread itself throughout the extended premiere episode tonight, which was largely about Rick doing whatever he could in order to find Michonne.

Did that happen? In the closing minutes yes, but it is almost more of a situation where she found him. The reunion took place in the closing minutes and it was every bit as epic as you possibly could have wanted. Andrew Lincoln’s character did his best to escape the clutches of the CRM throughout the episode, only to eventually determine that joining then and heading out into the field was one of his best possible opportunities. The reunion with Michonne came about in stunning fashion, and it is easy to feel like the love is still there. Of course, it is also fair to assume that there are so many different stumbling blocks and obstacles ahead.

Here is where we have to praise Gimple for not wasting time building up to this reunion. If The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live was some 16-episode affair, maybe this moment would have happened circa episode 3. By bringing Rick and Michonne together at the end of the premiere, there is no reason to wait for some of the best content to arrive.

Did anyone else get emotional? It has been years for us as viewers, and certainly years for the characters, as well. (It’s hardly a coincidence that the name of this episode was, in fact, “Years.”)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

