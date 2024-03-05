Fire Country season 2: A tough March ahead?

We’ve been lucky to come off of three great episodes of Fire Country season 2 over the past few weeks — is a harder road ahead?

If you have been watching a lot of CBS shows over the past few years, then you are most likely aware of the fact that March can be a programming wasteland — after all, typically the latter part of the month is dominated by college football! However, it is a little bit different in this situation, mostly due to the fact that the Max Thieriot drama started so much later than usual amidst the industry strikes of last year.

As of this writing, we can tell you that there is no new episode this Friday — instead, there are going to be two episodes of SWAT airing back to back. You are, however, going to see one titled “Too Many Unknowns” on March 15. This will seemingly be the last episode of March, as this is going to lead directly into the NCAA Tournament, which should preempt the entire CBS lineup on both March 22 in addition to March 29.

Is this going to be frustrating to a lot of viewers out there? Absolutely, and for good reason! If there is one thing that we can say as a silver lining here, it is the rather simple fact that there will almost certainly be a great run of episodes throughout April and May, and there won’t be a lot of breaks in between there. One of those could be the setup to a possible spin-off about a local Sheriff starring Morena Baccarin.

Fingers crossed that there are no more strikes through the remainder of this year and if that happens, season 3 of the show will come on this fall with more episodes. Technically, there is no official renewal yet, but it feels like close to a sure thing.

Related – Is there a chance that we will see Bode and Sharon improve their relationship soon?

What do you most want to see on Fire Country season 2 moving forward, despite the hard road?

Be sure to share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are some other updates coming down the line.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







