Fire Country season 2 spoilers: Will Bode, Sharon get better?

As we do prepare for the remainder of Fire Country season 2 on CBS, you have to wonder about all the people in Bode’s life. We want to be hopeful when it comes to him and Gabriela, for example, but it’s clear that this will take time. Also, it’s clear that he will need to fight for her in the event that he actually is able to get her back.

Now, let’s shift the conversation over to a separate topic here — whether or not he can fix things with another woman in his life — his mother Sharon. While it makes some sense why he did what he did for the sake of helping Freddy, he also lied about falling into addiction again. That caused Sharon to shut down and their relationship is riddled with problems now.

Are things going to get better for the two moving forward? Well, there is at least hope! Speaking on the subject to TV Insider, here is what Diane Farr had to say about what the future could look like for Sharon and her son:

I don’t know [what the future holds for the two]. There was this question at the end of the finale last year—Gabriela was standing by him in a way that his mother wasn’t, and at some point, I think that’s supposed to be the goal. We don’t want to be attached to our mom and dad in a way that prevents us from taking flight. I don’t know who they’re going to be to each other. They’re so similar, and their lives are so entwined. I don’t know if he’s getting out of that prison, but if he does, they’ve never had normalcy because he’s been a drug user since high school. The two of them have to figure out what they do, and they may just be like two incinerators, they may be two things that keep starting a fire. We’ll see. I think it’s better that Vince is in there now. Vince has some skin in the game because he might be a grounding factor with Bode around Sharon.

We do think that there are going to be a lot of big moments with Bode and a lot of characters over the course of this season, even if we’re not getting a particularly long one this time. We just think at this point, he just needs to take things one day (and one relationship) at a time.

