The Bachelor episode 8: Maria eliminated at hometown dates

Entering tonight’s The Bachelor episode 8 on ABC, we had a feeling that Maria Georgas could be facing a certain amount of trouble. She had managed to withstand weeks of being the ire of a lot of the other women in the competition and yet, we had some serious concerns about her getting the final rose from Joey Graziadei. We tend to think that we’ve seen enough evidence over the years that contestants with her edit do not often win. Was Courtney on Ben’s season the last major one? That is a fair thing to wonder at the moment.

Now that we’ve spelled all of that out, let’s take a moment here to talk more about what actually happened here. Joey did the typical thing that you would expect during hometown dates, visiting families and asking serious questions about the future. Entering Maria’s date in particular, the person who terrified us the most as a viewer was her dad!

In the end, it has felt like Daisy and Kelsey have been two of the long-term favorites for Joey from the very beginning, and maybe we are inevitably building to that point. (We will have to see to some extent what happens here first and foremost at overnight dates.)

As for Maria’s own future on the show, we know that there is a big movement out there to make her the next Bachelorette. While we’ll have to wait and see if that happens, we will say this: She has a huge personality and is not afraid to speak her mind. Aren’t these things that we want for this show the vast majority of the time? We tend to think so, but there are a lot of other roads that the producers could choose to go down here.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

