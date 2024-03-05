The Bachelor episode 9 spoilers: Joey Graziadei overnight dates!

Next week on The Bachelor episode 9, you are going to have a chance to see Joey Graziadei’s overnight dates — obviously, another all-important part of the competition! We should also note here that historically, this is when there is often a lot of drama drummed-up as we get closer and closer to the endgame.

Is this really much of a surprise? Hardly, and for so many reasons. This is when feelings tend to be more significant than any other point, and we are also talking about something that is significantly more sacred to a lot of people: Alone time, and of course everything that comes along with that. There is going to be some heartbreak and at this point, it almost feels inevitable that we are going to see that transpire.

Structurally, we do not anticipate that this episode is going to look or feel all that different from what we have seen over the years — you are going to be seeing three different women spend time with Joey and, one way or another, the field is going to be narrowed down to the finale. That is going to be an epic event in its own right, and you have to hope that he is with someone and happy on the other side of all of this.

So who is the most likely to get that proposal at this point? Admittedly, it actually feels a little bit closer than some other seasons. We would’ve said once upon a time that Daisy was the runaway favorite, but some of her recent interactions with the leading man have offered up a certain amount of reason for pause. We have to consider that, plus about a million other things, as we do look more and more to a final decision. She, Rachel, and Kelsey are the only ones left…

Can we also just how that Joey comes out of the season still feeling likable? He has done a good job so far…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

