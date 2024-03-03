Is Helen George leaving Call the Midwife, Trixie? Olly Rix, too?

Is Helen George leaving Call the Midwife and her role of Trixie following the events of the season 13 finale? What about her co-star Olly Rix?

We should start off here by noting that there have been rumors aplenty about George’s future for quite some time, and the same goes for her co-star and on-screen husband. A lot of this is due to the story that you have seen play out on-screen, where Matthew appears to be taking a job in America.

When it comes to George’s future, the one thing we can say is this: There have been indications that she and Trixie will return to the series. You should not worry yourself immensely in regards to that. Even though it seems as though Trixie still has some big decisions to make regarding Matthew and her future, it won’t take her away from the series for good. Is it possible that this could change? Sure, but for now, it seems like she will still be a part of the series in some capacity.

As for Matthew, things do feel a bit more ambiguous. There are serious problems that need to be fixed in his marriage, and he would also need to find a way to professionally center himself in the UK again. There is a sad truth here in that TV shows do thrive on conflict, but does doing this to Trixie and Matthew have to be a part of it? This is what we are struggling with for at least the time being.

In the end, we may be stuck waiting until Christmas to get further answers on all of this, but don’t stress too much over Trixie’s future … at least for now.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

