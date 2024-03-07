The Bachelor spoilers: When is Joey Graziadei’s Women Tell All?

At some point soon on The Bachelor, we are going to have a chance to see Joey Graziadei’s The Women Tell All event. So, when is that going to be?

Well, the reason why there may be some confusion here is rather simple: The schedule for the franchise can be a little bit wonky. There are so many examples of that we’ve seen over the years, whether it be two-night events or choosing to do the Tell-All either before or after Fantasy Suites.

For the sake of Joey’s season, though, it appears as though we’re going to be getting this event after the Overnight Dates next week. There was nothing about the special within the preview earlier this week and because of that, it’s clear that both the third and fourth-place finishers could be at the Tell-All event.

Based on the schedule that we’re seeing right now, it appears as though we will get the Tell-All special a week from Monday, otherwise known as March 18. There’s a chance that a little bit of the Overnight Dates bleed over into that and honestly, we hope that they do. One of the things that we’ve felt history is that two hours is WAY too long for this sort of special, as there is never enough footage to really justify the length. Instead, you have to just go through a lot of segments that feel like rinse-and-repeat cycles of everything that happened in the past.

Here’s the thing that could make the special weird this year. In the past, we have seen a lot of people (both on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette) use this special as almost an audition to be on Bachelor in Paradise. However, there hasn’t been much said about its future yet. Does that change how this special goes at all?

What do you want to see on The Bachelor coming up with Joey’s The Women Tell All?

