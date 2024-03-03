Monsieur Spade season 2 renewal: A March 2024 update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn more about a Monsieur Spade season 2 renewal at some point between now and the end of March?

We should start off this article now by noting that we are a couple of weeks removed from the season 1 finale, which offered some answers but raised a number of other questions. Take, for example, the arrival of Virginia Dell — who is she, really? Beyond just that, what are her plans with the mysterious boy we had been following most of the season?

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to be a little bit pessimistic. While we are reasonably hopeful that there is going to be a season 2 of the Clive Owen series at some point, we certainly don’t think that a renewal will be announced anytime this month. It just feels too early, especially when there are a lot of other international territories who have yet to even watch. Monsieur Spade is a co-production between AMC and Canal+ and with that, there are a lot of different factors and variables that will be considered. Bringing this show back is not as simple as some others out there, since you also need the right story and full interest from everyone involved.

We certainly think there is room to explore more here, and Owen was absolutely wonderful as Sam Spade. Our feeling is that if we are going to get more, we will learn about it by the time we get around to the summer. Until then, continue to recommend the show to your friends! It can be watched on AMC+, after all, and we do think it is worth a month’s subscription.

What do you most want to see on a possible Monsieur Spade season 2?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

