Is Yellowstone season 5 new tonight on Paramount Network? Make no mistake that we’d love nothing more than to have it back. We also tend to think that the folks at the Paramount Network feel somewhat similar.

Remember this: Over a year has passed at this point since the last episode of the flagship show aired and since that time, they have basically been inundated with rumors left and right about all sorts of things, from the future of certain cast members to also chatter about when filming could begin. Then, there were also the strikes last year across the entertainment industry that delayed things further.

Because of all of these things (and especially the latter), there is no new episode of Yellowstone on the air tonight and more than likely, you are going to be waiting another eight months, at least, to see the series back. The last we heard, the plan here was to bring the series back when we get around to November, and we still tend to think that will be the case. Filming has yet to begin on the remaining season 5 episodes (a.k.a. the remainder of the series), but that will start over the coming months.

While you do wait for the series to return…

There are still an abundance of different things to wonder about. Take, for starters, how all the loose ends from the first half of the season will be tied up. Also, is there a chance the remainder of the show ends up being extended? Taylor Sheridan has noted in the past that Paramount will likely give him however many episodes he needs in order to finish the story, and we personally do not think much has changed there.

Hopefully, along the way some more episodes will start to surface; we recognize that at this point, we are all starving for some that resembles concrete news as opposed to speculation.

What do you most want to see on Yellowstone season 5 when the show eventually returns?

