Yellowstone season 5: Future of actors on spin-off in question

Per a report from Puck, cast members Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, and Luke Grimes are currently at the center of some allegedly heated discussions when it comes to continuing on a spin-off that has already been announced. This could be the one that stars Matthew McConaughey and beyond just that, take place not too long after the flagship show concludes once and for all.

So how complicated are these discussions? Well, Reilly is reportedly asking for $1.5 million an episode for the new spin-off, whereas Hauser may be looking for $1.25 million. This may sound like a lot, but remember the enormous success of this show all over the world and what Paramount and Taylor Sheridan get in between the spin-offs, prequels, and off-shoots. Also, the cast has also been beholden to continue on Yellowstone over the past few years, despite what has been an extremely tumultuous time in between the global health crisis and then after that, everything with the industry strikes.

Does the franchise need these big names for an off-shoot? We tend to think it could at least be important in the early going. We also know already that the second part of Yellowstone season 5 will be premiering in November, and it already could have its own controversies. After all, remember all of the uncertainty surrounding the future of Kevin Costner as John Dutton, the focal point of the show and beyond that, one of the primary reasons viewed watched in the first place.

Our hope is that the spin-off could air either at the end of 2024 or early 2025 — in the end, what matters is that the series ends up being fully developed and smart.

