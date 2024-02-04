Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date: February 2024 update

Now that we are into February 2024, what more can we say when it comes to a Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date?

First and foremost, we should point out that it has been thirteen months at this point since the last episode aired on Paramount Network. That indicated that there is a lot of story left to tell, but it’salso clear at this point that the story is going to be radically different from what was once planned. There have been rumors aplenty about Kevin Costner’s future, and that is without even noting that season 5 is now going to be the final season. This was not originally going to be the plan and with that, don’t be shocked if the second part of this season gets more episodes than was originally planned.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone season 5 videos!

When it comes to a specific return date for the show, we tend to think it’d be a surprise if we were to get more news about it this month. In a lot of ways, we really should just be grateful that we already have a return month in November. We tend to think that in the summer, the powers-that-be will opt to get a little more specific. We don’t think they will want to do that until at least several episodes are filmed. The plan is for that to start in the spring, presumably when temperatures in Montana are more hospitable and perfect for the cast and crew.

Beyond the flagship show…

Remember that there is also a follow-up in some form coming, though there hasn’t been much said about it save for the (tentative?) title of 2024. This may be the show that eventually stars Matthew McConaughey, but everything still feels fluid! With everything that has changed over the past several months,

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Yellowstone, including if season 4 will air on CBS

What do you most want to see moving into Yellowstone season 5 episode 9, no matter when it does air?

Be sure to share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are some other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







