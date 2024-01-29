Yellowstone season 4: Will it air on CBS down the road?

Following what you see tonight on the Yellowstone season 3 finale (and there is a lot), will a season 4 ever air on CBS?

First and foremost, we should start this article by noting that, at least for now, it is better to minimize your expectations as much as possible. The Kevin Costner series had a nice run on the network over the past several months for one simple reason: A lack of scripted programming amidst the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. The whole idea was to lure in viewers who haven’t seen the show before and in that sense, we do think that they were successful.

However, after the Super Bowl CBS’ regular programming is coming back, which means that it is hard to imagine a timeline for more of this show at any point in the near future. There is a chance that they could opt to air another season in the fall, but we hardly think that it’s a guarantee. They may see this as an opportunity now to get people watching on cable or purchasing the remainder of the show on DVD.

Now if there is one reason why the powers-that-be may want to put more Yellowstone on, it has to do with streaming. This show has an exclusive streaming home on Peacock rather than Paramount+, which means that there may not be as much of an interest in luring viewers over there to watch it. If the Western streamed at Paramount+ instead, we certainly think there’d be a lot more in the way of active campaigning to get people to watch it there.

Remember that season 5 of the series is slated to resume filming later this year; the plan, for now, is to premiere what look to be the final stretch of episodes in November.

Do you want to see a Yellowstone season 4 on CBS at some point down the road?

