Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date: January 2024 hopes

Are we going to have a chance to get a Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date over the course of January?

If there is one thing that we should say right now, it is commemorate the fact that it has now been exactly one year since the series was last on Paramount Network. We’ve been waiting for a long time to see the show back and originally, it was supposed to return last summer. A lot has since changed for a wide array of different reasons.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone season 5 videos!

So is there any chance that January 2024 will bring you further news? We’d love that but for now, we can’t say that there’s a great chance that there will be a lot of other news. Remember that production has not even started on the final episodes as of yet, and won’t until we get around to the spring. The plan is for the show to come back in November.

If we are Paramount Network, the biggest thing that we would try to do through the rest of November is rather simple: Try to find some new ways to keep people engaged! If we were the network at the moment, the biggest thing that we’d be concerned about right now is just whether or not the show is going to be able to stay relevant at a time in which there’s a lot of other stuff happening. Also, by the time it comes back it will be a good two years since the first half of the season premiered. (It still could be called season 5, though, for a wide array of different contractual reasons.)

We do think that Yellowstone will be worth the wait, especially thanks to all of the crazy stuff you’ll be seeing almost immediately. Remember that one of the first orders of business here is going to be working to figure out what to do with John Dutton.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Yellowstone now, including what else is coming

When do you think we are going to see Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 on Paramount Network?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







