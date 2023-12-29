Yellowstone season 5 episode 9: One year of uncertainty

Doesn’t it feel fair to say right now that Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 is one of the most-anticipated stories out there? It is fair to say so!

However, this is also an episode that has forced us into a rather unprecedented wait at this point. It was New Year’s Day when we last had a chance to watch the Paramount Network series; now, we are getting set for New Year’s Eve. There is still no precise return date as of yet, save for the fact that the show is coming at some point next November.

Has Paramount Network totally bungled their plan to bring the hit Western back? We understand why some would argue that but at the same time, they really didn’t have all that much of a say in all of this. Remember that the original reasons for the show being delayed is tied to a number of scheduling issues and complicated stuff that is hard to get into here. Then, you had the presence of the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. Then, you have the situation involving the weather in Montana. Filming may not even kick off until we get around to the spring.

As we move into 2024…

The onus is really going to fall on Paramount in order to ensure that they continue to promote the new season to the best of their ability. Our hope is just that we’re going to see a whole lot of previews by at least the summer for what lies ahead — and that goes along with all of the typical marathons. At this point, shouldn’t it be pretty clear that we are going to have a ton of those? This is what the network is known for!

