Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date: Winter hopes

Is there any chance at all that we are going to get some Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date news this winter? Given that we’re making it to the start of the season right now, there is a lot we’re left to think about.

So, where should we start things off at the moment? How about by starting with the fact that we at least have an approximate date already! For those currently unaware, the plan is for the Taylor Sheridan epic to come back in November 2024. Sure, it would be nice to have more of a specific date right now, but it’s better than nothing.

As for whether or not there’s a chance this changes over the winter, let’s just say that we’re doubtful for a few reasons. For starters, we are simply too far away from the show coming back to be able to say anything with certainty. Also, filming for the remaining episodes is not going to start until the other side of the winter! We don’t think that the Paramount Network is going to throw anything specific out there until they know with 100% certainty that the cameras are rolling.

As some of you may know already, it seems unlikely that Kevin Costner will be returning for the final Yellowstone episodes as John Dutton, which means that Sheridan is going to have to figure out a way to write that character out … and that may not be altogether easy. Beyond just that, he needs to also cultivate endings for a lot of different characters! Sure, some may carry over into the already-announced spin-off show 2024, but nothing is confirmed as to who they will be right now. We honestly may not know about this for a rather long time, so prepare accordingly.

When in November do you think we are going to see Yellowstone season 5 episode 9?

