Yellowstone season 5 episode 9: When to expect on-set teases

If you are pretty excited to see Yellowstone season 5 episode 9, just go ahead and know this: You are one of many out there! We are prepared now for the final stretch of episodes and within those, there is potential for so many surprises to unfold.

So we as think about the upcoming episodes, when can you expect to see a few more teases on set? We do think that there is something more to discuss here!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone season 5 videos!

So what should we be looking forward to? Well, for now our feeling is that you are going to most likely see a few more teases from the cast and crew around May — or at least that’s our projection. Current indications suggest that the Paramount Network hit is going to be back in production around that time and for those wondering, that is also pretty similar to when we have seen production start off over the years. At the moment, there is no reason to think that they are going to significantly change things all that much.

We also do think that a lot of the cast here will be pretty eager to try and set the stage further for what lies ahead. Why? Well, the simplest answer here is tied to them wanting to still bask in the success of this show and prove that it could still work without Kevin Costner, whose future on the series at the moment remains unclear. We do think that there is a big chance that the character is killed off in some way; we just have to wait and see how that is going to happen.

For now, we just hope that we get a few teases of the show in the spring, and then some actual footage of what’s ahead leading into the summer.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Yellowstone now, including other details on what’s ahead

What do you most want to see moving into Yellowstone season 5 episode 9?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







