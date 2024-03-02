Lawmen: Bass Reeves season 2 renewal: A March 2024 update

Is there any chance at all that we hear about a Lawmen: Bass Reeves season 2 renewal over the course of March 2024? Is this a crazy thing to even consider?

For the time being, here is what we should say. Even though the first season of the David Oyelowo drama was an enormous hit at Paramount+, not much has been stated as of yet when it comes to the future here. We want to be hopeful that something more will be greenlit, but it really comes down to what the actor plus the creative team want to do.

So what do we think is going on right now? We personally feel like they are all actively trying to figure this out. There is room for a potential Lawmen: Bass Reeves season 2 in terms of certain aspects of his life; however, there is also a chance that you turn this into an anthology focusing on different lawmen and move a little away from Bass Reeves. We would imagine that a lot of things are being actively thought about at this point.

Now, we could imagine that some out there may wonder if we’re stuck waiting for more news because of executive producer Taylor Sheridan’s busy schedule. Chad Feehan is the showrunner for the series, and we don’t think that Sheridan having a ton of other shows out there impacts the future here all too much.

For the time being…

Let’s just say that we are not incredibly optimistic that we are going to get an announcement on something more in the immediate future. While we are hopeful that something more will be coming, it could take several months beyond March for it to be announced. If there’s anything that we have learned about the streaming world the past few years, it is that development and/or renewals take time — even for major hits!

