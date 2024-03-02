Is Alex Russell leaving SWAT, Jim Street next week?

Is Alex Russell leaving SWAT, and his role of Jim Street, after the next new episode of the show? The promo tonight may make you wonder.

Well, here is what we can say first and foremost — Russell is not a series regular on the show this season, so in that way, it was possible that a goodbye-of-sorts would be coming. The promo suggests that Hondo is saying goodbye to him as a member of the team, but that does not necessarily mean that next week will be his final appearance on the show. (Remember, there are actually two new episodes airing on March 8.)

Still, we would say to prepare for this installment anticipating all sorts of emotional stuff to transpire, as it is the only thing that makes sense around this time. There are a ton of indications that this is going to be the final season and by virtue of that, the writers are likely planning with that sort of finality in mind. If we get more that is undoubtedly great, but it’s not something that anyone should expect.

Of course, if there’s one thing we personally want if we are seeing the end of Street on the show, it is a chance to see Chris, as well. Alas, we’ve yet to hear anything that suggests that Lina Esco is going to be coming back — but still, you never know what can happen within this world. The producers could always surprise us.

In getting back to Chris, one of the things that show did a great job at with her final episode is allowing all of the team members to have their own personal goodbye. If we get something similar here, we would be thrilled!

