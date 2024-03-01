Law & Order: Organized Crime season 4 episode 7: Dann Florek!

As you get prepared to see Law & Order: Organized Crime season 4 episode 7 on NBC next week, it certainly seems like there is a big selling point. In particular, we are talking about longtime franchise staple Dann Florek coming back into the fold here as Cragen.

Now, this isn’t the first time that we’ve seen Florek make an appearance on this part of the Law & Order world and yet, we still love it when he comes by. Of course, we wish that it was under better circumstances than what it is here. After all, where in the world is Elliot Stabler? That is a question that some people out there understandably have, and for good reason given that he is in a bad way. The promo that we saw last night indicates that very thing.

Do we think that Stabler is going to find his precarious position, which includes him being trapped and bloodied? Sure, mostly because it is hard to imagine this show ever existing without Christopher Meloni as a part of it in some shape or form. Still, we do think that this is going to be as intense an episode as you are going to see, especially when it comes to trying to figure out who can help Elliot and how. Remember that Reyes has stepped back from the job for a little while, and that is just one of the obstacles currently standing in his way.

Given that this is not an extremely long season of Organized Crime, everything matters that much more. With that, we are at least pleased with how this show has built up suspense — and it is really hard to even say if this current situation with Stabler is about to be getting easier.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

