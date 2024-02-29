After what you see tonight on NBC, do you want to get the Law & Order: Organized Crime season 4 episode 7 return date?

Obviously, we know that there are groups of people out there who wish we could get the show back as soon as possible. To those people, we’d say that we more than understand. This is one of those shows that tends to be more serialized than the other ones in the franchise, and that does make the breaks in the action a little bit trickier.

Now that we’ve said that, this is where we tell you that a break is 100% coming. The plan is for Law & Order: Organized Crime season 4 episode 7 to air on Thursday, March 14. This gives production an extra week to get ahead of the game, and it also does allow the network a chance to be able to keep the show on the schedule until May. These are limited episode orders this year following the strikes of 2023, so they are going to be deliberate as to when they are actually going to air.

Now, do you want to get some more details about what lies ahead? Let’s just say that, for the time being, a big part of the focus is going to be on trying to get Stabler back to work in an official capacity. For a few more details on that, go ahead and check out the synopsis:

03/14/2024 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : The squad backs up Stabler in pursuing a murder case outside of their jurisdiction as an unlikely ally provides a key piece of evidence. Bell works to find a way to get Stabler back on the job. TV-14

Obviously, it is abundantly clear that Stabler is someone everyone relies on to get the job done. Beyond that, though, let’s also make another thing clear: Christopher Meloni’s character probably needs the job as much as the job needs him.

What do you most want to see as we prepare for Law & Order: Organized Crime season 4 episode 7 on NBC?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

