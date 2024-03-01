Is Rick Gonzalez leaving Law & Order: Organized Crime, Reyes?

Is Rick Gonzalez leaving Law & Order: Organized Crime and Bobby Reyes following the end of tonight’s season 4 episode? Well, it seems like the character is going away for a while.

At the conclusion of tonight’s episode, the character made it clear that he needed to take a leave of absence, noting that being at work is not helping the personal tumult that is going on with his life, and that he needs to be there for his kids. Jet made it clear to him that she wants to be able to help however she can, but this is not the sort of thing she is good at.

So when it comes to Reyes’ future, let’s just say that things seem to be up in the air. Given the fact that the character claimed that this was a “leave of absence,” we do think there is still hope. Nothing has been reported noting that Gonzalez will be exiting the show, and we do think of this, at least for now, as a slight glimmer of hope. Also, remember that a lot of Dick Wolf shows in general are not using their series regulars in every episode this season as a way to cut costs. This may be similar to when some Chicago Fire characters disappear for a stretch.

The one thing that we can at least say for now is that provided that Reyes comes back to Organized Crime down the road, he may be doing the healthy thing right now in his life in trying to focus on his family first. That’s something that a LOT of crime shows fail at with some of their characters. We will miss his camaraderie with the team for now, though, and also the back-and-forth we have with Jet. Whether they be romantic or simply platonic, we do consistently enjoy them.

For now, let’s just cross our fingers that Reyes’ departure from the team is shorter than it appears…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

