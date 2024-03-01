What We Do in the Shadows season 6: March 2024 update

Now that we have made it to March 2024, are we close to learning more about a What We Do in the Shadows season 6 premiere date at FX?

If you did not know already, there is a reason why it’s okay to feel bittersweet at this point about where things stand. Season 6 is the final one for the vampire comedy, and it is a real shame since we are talking here about one of the funniest ones in recent memory and one, despite the critical acclaim, that still somehow feels underrated! Story-wise, though, it does feel like the writers have been building towards this. Guillermo realizing that he does not want to be a vampire sets him on a completely new journey, and this could be the focus of whatever we end up seeing as we move forward.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS videos!

Is there a chance that we hear of a precise start date for the season this month? We’d say that it is probably a little too early for it to come out now, but keep your eyes peeled. Filming has been underway for a little while now, and we tend to think that FX would love to have the show back, if possible, at some point in the summer.

If there is any news that we get this month, what could it be? Personally, it’d be fun if we were to learn a thing or two more about some guest stars, but we also tend to think that this is something that the network is going to try and keep under wraps. They’ve done this a number of times in the past, and we have no real reason to think that they are going to change it now.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on What We Do in the Shadows right now, including the start of production

What do you most want to see moving into What We Do in the Shadows season 6, no matter when it airs?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here for some other information on the show’s future.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







