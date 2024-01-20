What We Do in the Shadows season 6: More news from filming!

There is a chance that you have already heard the unfortunate news that What We Do in the Shadows is ending with season 6. It is a fair to feel absolutely bittersweet over the whole ordeal, and for a number of different reasons. Six seasons is a long time for any cable show to be on these days, but can you be all that shocked that we want more? This show is so funny, so emotional, and so memorable — and there’s an added layer of feelings attached to the fact that production is already underway.

Want to know a little bit more? Then why not go ahead and turn to Harvey Guillen, a man pretty well-aware of everything as Guillermo.

In a new post on Instagram, the actor confirmed a few days ago that production had officially started on the final batch of episodes. Sure, he didn’t share much else, but we don’t think that you are going to get that many spoilers here over time. Why would you think that we would, all things considered?

At the moment, it appears that the main focus of the upcoming episodes will be learning more about Guillermo’s next chapter in life. For the bulk of the past five seasons, this is a man who wanted nothing more than to be a vampire … and now, he doesn’t want that anymore. In general, we tend to think that one of the main themes for this particular season is that it’s never too late to start over and find another calling in life. We have a hard time thinking that Guillermo is ever going to leave Nandor and his vampire friends behind, but he can still search for and find something new — and honestly, that is something we are curious to see explored.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

