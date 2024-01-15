What We Do in the Shadows season 6: Harvey Guillen’s tease

As you prepare to see What We Do in the Shadows season 6 over on FX, we know that it is the end of the series. That is definitely not an easy thing to process, given that we are one of those people who could have easily watched another three years of this show and never have been bored.

Now that we’ve said that, we also can’t say that we’re shocked the show is ending. Back when it was renewed for seasons 5 and 6 at the same time, there was probably an implication in there that season 6 could be the end. Also, the story for season 5 seemed to strongly indicate that we were inching towards a conclusion, as Guillermo became a human again and with that, realized further that he does not want to be an immortal vampire. That dream that he had for most of the season has now fallen by the wayside.

Speaking to Deadline at the Critics’ Choice Awards last night, Harvey Guillen himself set the stage for his character’s arc, noting that there’s a chance to see some brand-new and potentially exciting things for his character coming up:

“We start where we left off and sometimes dreams and aspirations don’t turn out the way we want them to … But I think that’s the whole point of rebirth right? It’s like a renaissance. It’s happening again and you take a new direction, new ideas, new approach so I’m really excited for the audience to see a new layer to Guillermo.”

Obviously, we anticipate the final episodes being emotional … but also probably hilarious at the same time. From the very beginning, this is a show that has offered up some variety. Why anticipate anything different now?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

