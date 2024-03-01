Grey’s Anatomy season 20 trailer teases Jessica Capshaw return

As many of you may know at this point, the Grey’s Anatomy season 20 premiere is just under two weeks away. Why not celebrate via a new trailer?

If you head over to the link here now, you can get a pretty comprehensive look at what is ahead this season, with one of the most notable things being the presence of Meredith Grey. She is going to be a part of multiple episodes and beyond just that, we also know that some other favorites will be present, as well! You also get in here an appearance from Jessica Capshaw as Arizona, who is clearly speaking to some of the new interns. They will continue to be a big part of the show coming up, just as they were back in season 19. Not all that much has changed when it comes to this.

This trailer does also give you a reminder of some of the medical emergencies ahead and beyond just that, also gives you a chance to see Natalie Morales’ character. It is most positive in nature, which makes some sense given that the producers are probably angling at this point to present a pretty positive secret. We don’t think that anyone involved here is going to be thinking about delivering something super-depressing at a time in which we are celebrating two decades on the air.

One other thing that the trailer does indicate is that as we move forward, there is a good chance that we’re going to get some closure on another important subject: The state of Kim Raver as Teddy. We personally think that she’s going to be okay after that cliffhanger … but obviously, the writers want you to be worried. If this show wasn’t giving us this, would it really be the same?

