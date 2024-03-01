Fargo season 6 renewal: A March 2024 update

Now that we are into March 2024, is there some more good news to share regarding Fargo season 6 on FX?

We don’t think that it is going to be some sort of jaw-dropping surprise to anyone out there that we’d like to see another season of this show. How can we not? The fifth season proved to be a real renaissance for the franchise, fronted by great performances with Juno Temple and Jon Hamm at the center. We know that there were some discussions once about this being the final season, but that does not appear to be the case anymore. Creator Noah Hawley is eager to keep things going, and it is largely a matter of when it happens.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for upcoming FARGO videos!

Unfortunately, here is where we do have some bad news — while we personally do think that a Fargo season 6 is going to happen at some point, it won’t be anytime soon. Hawley is currently working on an Alien project for FX and for at least the immediate future, that is going to be his top priority. At some point after the fact, maybe there is a chance that this changes.

Another component here is simply coming up with the right idea — this is not a process that is rushed, and often Noah just tends to come up with these organically over time. FX is smart enough to not pressure him and instead, allow for something more to happen on this front whenever it does.

Our feeling at the moment…

There is a chance we could hear about a Fargo renewal close to the end of the year, but certainly not this month. We’d be shocked if the show comes back before late 2025, if not 2026.

Related – Hear some more thoughts right now on the future of Fargo

Are you hoping to get some good news soon when it comes to a Fargo season 6 over at FX?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are some other great updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







