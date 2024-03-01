Call the Midwife season 13 finale preview: Big cliffhanger ahead?

We know that the Call the Midwife season 13 finale is coming to BBC One this weekend, so what can we expect on the cliffhanger front?

Well, first and foremost, we do think that it is only natural anytime that you watch a big television show to anticipate some sort of jaw-dropper — after all, they are woven into the fabric of the medium! However, they are not necessarily woven into the fabric of every show.

In particular, we don’t necessarily think that Call the Midwife is the sort of series that is going to lean on these sort of endings all that much. Why? Well, that answer is simple: They really don’t have to! We tend to define a cliffhanger as a loose end that is left intentionally open, largely for the purpose of shocking an audience and getting them excited for the future. It is possible that we could see some sort of big reveal in the finale, but it won’t be a cliffhanger per se. Think the death of Barbara in the past as an example of that — there could be closure, but of the sad sort.

Our feeling entering the finale that Matthew’s departure could be front and center, and thus ending a storyline that we’ve seen the past few weeks. There could inherently be questions about Olly Rix’s future after the fact, but we’d be surprised if the story leans into some sense of great uncertainty with her and Trixie. Also, with a few exceptions, we tend to think that writer Heidi Thomas tends to end seasons in a pretty good spot — after all, the next installment after the finale is Christmas! You don’t often want to spend that episode really focusing on something difficult from the past.

One way or another, we’re just eager to have something resembling an answer here soon…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

