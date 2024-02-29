Call the Midwife season13 episode 8 (finale) promo: Trixie concerns

As you prepare to see Call the Midwife season 13 finale on BBC One this weekend, it feels easy to say you will be emotional. Based on everything that we have seen so far this series, how can you not be?

Well, at the forefront of everything in this episode is something quite simple: Trixie’s struggle. There is already the very-present fear that Matthew is leaving, and we have to prepare for the possibility that Olly Rix is gone for good. It has already been confirmed at the moment that Helen George is not departing the show so for now, this is not something to worry about for now.

Still, there are other reasons to be worried about here, with one of the biggest ones being tied to the idea that Trixie’s sobriety is in danger. She confirms in the promo for what lies ahead (click here) that it has been far too long since she went to an AA meeting, and that is something she needs to rectify.

If Trixie’s life falls apart, we are absolutely terrified for what could happen. Why can’t she just have some sort of consistent happiness? Why do the producers keep doing her like this?

Rest assured that as tough as a lot of these stories are at the moment for Trixie, there are going to be some moments of peace in here as well. We wouldn’t be altogether worried about some huge tonal shift and typically, this is not a show that creates big cliffhangers at the end of each season. We tend to think there will be a certain amount of closure — there needs to be, especially when you consider that we’re going to be waiting until Christmas to see anything on the other side of this.

Related – Be sure to get some more details now all about the Call the Midwife finale

What do you most want to see moving into the Call the Midwife season 13 finale on BBC One?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







