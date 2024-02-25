Call the Midwife season 13 episode 8 spoilers: The big finale!

Next week on BBC One you are going to have a chance to see Call the Midwife season 13 episode 8, otherwise known as the big finale. Is there a lot of great stuff coming here?

Well, let’s just start things off here by noting the following: Obviously, we would love nothing more than to say that there are going to be happy endings ahead for every character — or, at least temporarily-happy ones. We know already that this is not the final season of the show and more is coming, but you will have to wait until Christmas to see some of that play out. So, for at least the time being, just prepare for this episode to bring you a lot of drama, a little bit of tension, and at least a few surprises.

Because this is the Call the Midwife finale, BBC One is being a little bit more secretive when it comes to details than we are used to. If you want a better sense of it, just look at the season 13 episode 8 synopsis below:

Miss Higgins receives an unexpected visitor, and Sister Monica ruffles feathers. Poplar votes for its Mother of the Year.

In general, it does feel like the finale is going for something reasonably similar to what we’ve seen here over the years — namely where you have a few different storylines that when pieced together, are meant to deliver a wide array of different emotions. This is one of the things that this series has become known for the most over time, and we are pretty darn excited to see how they wrap things up here. We don’t anticipate that there will be some sort of cliffhanger, as that isn’t what this show is really known for. Still, they could find a way to elicit at least one surprise or two by the time that all of this ends.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

