Feud: Capote vs. the Swans episode 7 promo: About mortality?

As we get ourselves prepared to see Feud: Capote vs. the Swans episode 7 on FX next week, we do have a broader sense of the themes.

What is one of the big ones at present? We don’t think that this is an altogether difficult one to spell out at all, as it has a lot to do with questions of mortality and whether or not characters are on the journey to inner peace. We know that Truman Capote has found himself in a spot, once again, where he is working on Answered Prayers. Yet, we do think we are in a spot now where we are just left to wonder what the next distraction is going to be.

In a number of ways, this show is now in a unique spot, given that we know that Truman is not going to finish this book. With that, we’re waiting more for roadblocks or things that cause his mind to drift. We do think one of them, based on both last night’s episode and the promo for what’s next, is realizing further that his social clout is not what it once was. There are no black and white parties he can hold anymore to generate excitement, and he’s been left trying to channel much of his social capital into his protegee (and failing at it along the way).

Another thing that certainly could play a role here is the mortality of Babe Paley, who has been sick for some time. Truman may be trying to put up these walls against the Swans in order to justify some of his work; however, we will contend that in a lot of ways, Babe is different. That is a hard thing to ignore.

