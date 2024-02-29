Feud: Capote vs. the Swans episode 7 spoilers: Last before finale

Next week on FX you are going to have a chance to see Feud: Capote vs. the Swans episode 7, one that is notable for many reasons.

So, where do we start off here? The most natural place is by noting that this is the penultimate story of the season! Whatever happens here is going to carry over directly into the finale, which we tend to think is going to be meaningful and juicy in its own way. What makes this show so fascinating is that it is so emotionally complicated. Truman Capote, at least as a main character on this show, is inherently selfish. We know that he does care for Babe and the Swans in his own way, but it is also often to suit his own purposes. This is going to make the end of this story in particular a little more challenging than it would otherwise be. Who are we meant to feel for? Is there anyone who is going to get a happy conclusion?

For a few more details now on what to expect moving into episode 7 (titled “Beautiful Babe”), be sure to check out the official synopsis:

Babe reflects on her life and her greatest treasures; Truman and the Swans reel in the fallout of a tragedy.

Sadness is going to be at the center of this show in so many ways. It is sad that Truman did what he did, just as it is sad that many of the Swans are stuck in their own superficial cycles. Is this show proof positive of the phrase “money doesn’t buy happiness”? It feels that way, but we should wait and see how it ends.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

