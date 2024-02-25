Feud: Capote vs. the Swans spoofed by Saturday Night Live

Out of all the things that we anticipated on Saturday Night Live, a spoof of Feud: Capote vs. the Swans was not one of them. Yet, that is precisely what we received last night and in a word, it was ridiculous.

So what was at the center of it? Well, think along the lines of Bowen Yang bringing to the table an incredible Truman Capote impersonation, where he proceeded to name famous women in history before finding some ways to belittle all of them. Every single part of this was absurd, but that was also the point.

While the name of the FX series was not explicitly named, it also did not need to be for this sketch to deliver. The effect here, in the end, was pretty darn clear. This was just a way for us all to have a great laugh while also seeing Bowen do more of what he’s so great at with this show the vast majority of the time. Make no mistake: The man is as fantastic a cast member as you are going to find at this point, and we really just hope that we’re going to continue to see some great stuff from him through the rest of the season.

As for his version of Truman hating so many powerful women, it’s really a send-up of how Capote, at least as presented on the show, claims that he loves women so much only for him to repeatedly stab his Swans in the back. Then, on this past episode of the series, he tries to create an entire construct in which he can justify some of the behavior that he’s shown, suggesting as though the women deserve it.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

